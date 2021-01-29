Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] stock Resumed by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $8

Otonomy Inc. [NASDAQ: OTIC] closed the trading session at $4.58 on 01/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.91, while the highest price level was $4.70. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Otonomy to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference.

Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021.

The fireside chat will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 6 a.m. EST on Monday, January 11, 2021. An archived webcast will also be accessible through the Events page of the company’s website (www.otonomy.com).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.21 percent and weekly performance of -2.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 457.16K shares, OTIC reached to a volume of 1325817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Otonomy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Otonomy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomy Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 701.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

OTIC stock trade performance evaluation

Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, OTIC shares dropped by -24.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.87 for the last 200 days.

Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10117.83 and a Gross Margin at -243.50. Otonomy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7445.83.

Return on Total Capital for OTIC is now -72.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.49. Additionally, OTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] managed to generate an average of -$911,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Otonomy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Otonomy Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otonomy Inc. go to 20.40%.

Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $140 million, or 77.20% of OTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIC stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 3,930,769, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.03 million in OTIC stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $13.0 million in OTIC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otonomy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Otonomy Inc. [NASDAQ:OTIC] by around 19,861,927 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,882,498 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,203,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,947,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,891,688 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,336,458 shares during the same period.