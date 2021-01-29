ObsEva SA [OBSV] moved up 11.53: Why It’s Important

ObsEva SA [NASDAQ: OBSV] closed the trading session at $3.87 on 01/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.27, while the highest price level was $4.10. The company report on January 28, 2021 that ObsEva to Increase Issued Share Capital by Creating Additional Treasury Shares.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – Thursday 28 January, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy, announced that its board of directors approved on January 27, 2021 an increase of its share capital from 60,202,619 to 66,222,867 through the issuance of 6,020,248 new registered shares at an issue price of 1/13 of a Swiss Franc each. The 6,020,248 new shares, to be issued out of the company’s authorized capital, will be fully subscribed for by ObsEva USA Inc., its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around February 2, 2021. The transaction has been decided to provide the group with additional treasury shares that can be used in the future to raise funds in an efficient manner, as well as for the equity plans of the company and its subsidiaries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 86.06 percent and weekly performance of -6.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 85.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, OBSV reached to a volume of 6780021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ObsEva SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for ObsEva SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on OBSV stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OBSV shares from 16 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ObsEva SA is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13206.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

ObsEva SA [OBSV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, OBSV shares gained by 85.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for ObsEva SA [OBSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 3.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for OBSV is now -96.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ObsEva SA [OBSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.31. Additionally, OBSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ObsEva SA [OBSV] managed to generate an average of -$2,171,457 per employee.ObsEva SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ObsEva SA posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBSV.

There are presently around $99 million, or 48.50% of OBSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBSV stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 4,749,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.54% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,586,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.75 million in OBSV stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $16.79 million in OBSV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ObsEva SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in ObsEva SA [NASDAQ:OBSV] by around 5,537,093 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,563,873 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,481,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,582,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBSV stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,784,386 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,960,187 shares during the same period.