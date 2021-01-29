Morgan Stanley lifts Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] slipped around -0.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.95 at the close of the session, down -1.79%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that POSIT Alert, Australia Sets New Record for Largest Recorded Single Print.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, announced that POSIT Alert, Australia matched its largest recorded single trade with a value of AUD$87M (USD$67.2M) on each side on 25 January 2021. In addition, this trade was the largest single trade matched between a POSIT Alert front-end user and an electronic conditional order in POSIT Alert, APAC’s history.

“This record-size trade matched by POSIT Alert Australia is the culmination of the numerous enhancements we have made to the POSIT Alert platform over the past 18 months, including infrastructure upgrades, moving to a one-to-one matching logic and giving prioritization to participants with larger indication sizes,” said Jessica Morrison, CEO of Virtu Financial, Asia Pacific. “We continue to improve the platform for all participants with the simple objective of delivering block liquidity to our customers in the most efficient and transparent way possible.”.

Virtu Financial Inc. stock is now 7.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIRT Stock saw the intraday high of $29.42 and lowest of $26.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.59, which means current price is +12.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, VIRT reached a trading volume of 5707929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $26.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Virtu Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on VIRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIRT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.98. With this latest performance, VIRT shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.58 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.28, while it was recorded at 26.34 for the last single week of trading, and 24.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Virtu Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.75.

Return on Total Capital for VIRT is now -1.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.06. Additionally, VIRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] managed to generate an average of -$59,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virtu Financial Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

There are presently around $3,050 million, or 96.30% of VIRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: ORDINAL HOLDINGS MANAGECO, LP with ownership of 21,359,243, which is approximately -0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 11,380,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.7 million in VIRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $298.32 million in VIRT stock with ownership of nearly 46.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtu Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT] by around 16,481,877 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 20,750,159 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 75,933,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,165,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,338,515 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 15,674,223 shares during the same period.