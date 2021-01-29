Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Is Currently 1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] closed the trading session at $57.12 on 01/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.392, while the highest price level was $57.585. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Mondelez International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.31 percent and weekly performance of 1.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 7516046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $64.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $62 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $63, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 43.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.65, while it was recorded at 56.85 for the last single week of trading, and 55.12 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.96. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.96.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $48,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.60%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,286 million, or 78.60% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,630,057, which is approximately -1.829% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,122,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.38 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.8 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 695 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 47,337,027 shares. Additionally, 706 investors decreased positions by around 55,073,992 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 970,523,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,072,934,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,485,291 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 7,258,988 shares during the same period.