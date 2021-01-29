Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] is 63.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mexco Energy Corporation [AMEX: MXC] traded at a high on 01/28/21, posting a 30.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.83. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Participate at the 2021 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1227751 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mexco Energy Corporation stands at 23.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.86%.

The market cap for MXC stock reached $20.35 million, with 2.04 million shares outstanding and 0.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 101.15K shares, MXC reached a trading volume of 1227751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mexco Energy Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has MXC stock performed recently?

Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.34. With this latest performance, MXC shares gained by 70.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.33 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Mexco Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MXC is now -0.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.97. Additionally, MXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] managed to generate an average of -$16,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Mexco Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of MXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 10,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in MXC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $7000.0 in MXC stock with ownership of nearly 15.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mexco Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Mexco Energy Corporation [AMEX:MXC] by around 10,539 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 12,822 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,400 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,822 shares during the same period.