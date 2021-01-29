Market cap of Urban One Inc. [UONE] reaches 30.91M – now what?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE] price surged by 19.38 percent to reach at $1.13. The company report on January 9, 2021 that Urban One, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $825.0 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering.

Urban One, Inc. (“Urban One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) announced that it has priced an offering of $825.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.375% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will bear interest semi-annually at a rate equal to 7.375% per annum and were offered at par value.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Notes will be general senior secured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain of the Company’s direct and indirect restricted subsidiaries. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about January 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 8712357 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Urban One Inc. shares reached a high of $8.53 and dropped to a low of $6.75 until finishing in the latest session at $6.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban One Inc. [UONE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97.

UONE Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban One Inc. [UONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.10. With this latest performance, UONE shares gained by 47.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Urban One Inc. [UONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban One Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONE is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Urban One Inc. [UONE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.09% of UONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 50,886, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 33,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in UONE stocks shares; and HUSSMAN STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC., currently with $0.17 million in UONE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE] by around 165,607 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 111,459 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 101,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,807 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 109,632 shares during the same period.