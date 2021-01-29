Market cap of Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] reaches 139.67M – now what?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] loss -6.08% or -0.11 points to close at $1.70 with a heavy trading volume of 11344508 shares. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 25,000,000 Shares of its Common Stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA) (“Surgalign”), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing the science of spine care by delivering innovative solutions, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Surgalign. In addition, Surgalign has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions.

Piper Sandler and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters, BTIG is acting as lead manager and Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Lake Street Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $1.72, the shares rose to $1.75 and dropped to $1.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SRGA points out that the company has recorded -43.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 474.45K shares, SRGA reached to a volume of 11344508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for SRGA stock

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.05. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -32.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2480, while it was recorded at 1.9280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3936 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.10 and a Gross Margin at +55.49. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.63.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.18. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$226,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

There are presently around $80 million, or 67.90% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,251,208, which is approximately 6.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,870,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 million in SRGA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.68 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 0.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 7,363,237 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,808,860 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 31,836,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,008,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,843,423 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,849,232 shares during the same period.