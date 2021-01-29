Market cap of SGOCO Group Ltd. [SGOC] reaches 171.77M – now what?

SGOCO Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: SGOC] gained 10.43% on the last trading session, reaching $1.80 price per share at the time.

SGOCO Group Ltd. represents 95.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $171.77 million with the latest information. SGOC stock price has been found in the range of $1.62 to $1.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 359.51K shares, SGOC reached a trading volume of 1069331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SGOCO Group Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

SGOCO Group Ltd. [SGOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, SGOC shares gained by 71.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for SGOCO Group Ltd. [SGOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3578, while it was recorded at 1.7340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0816 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SGOCO Group Ltd. [SGOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.66 and a Gross Margin at +25.45. SGOCO Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -351.10.

Return on Total Capital for SGOC is now -1.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SGOCO Group Ltd. [SGOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.10. Additionally, SGOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SGOCO Group Ltd. [SGOC] managed to generate an average of -$1,763,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.SGOCO Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

2 institutional holders increased their position in SGOCO Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:SGOC] by around 2,695 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGOC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.