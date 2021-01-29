Market cap of NIKE Inc. [NKE] reaches 215.83B – now what?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $134.72 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2020 that NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported fiscal 2021 financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2020.

Second quarter reported revenues were $11.2 billion, up 9 percent compared to prior year and up 7 percent on a currency-neutral basis* driven by growth across all geographies, led by Greater China reported revenue growth of 24 percent.

NIKE Inc. represents 1.57 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $215.83 billion with the latest information. NKE stock price has been found in the range of $131.50 to $136.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 6238942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $162.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on NKE stock. On September 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NKE shares from 107 to 151.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 103.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for NKE stock

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.62, while it was recorded at 135.55 for the last single week of trading, and 114.74 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.40 and a Gross Margin at +42.47. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.79.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 16.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.58. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $33,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIKE Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 34.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIKE Inc. [NKE]

There are presently around $136,014 million, or 82.80% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 104,287,704, which is approximately -0.839% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,294,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.57 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.92 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 946 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 57,148,239 shares. Additionally, 886 investors decreased positions by around 53,343,294 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 899,114,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,009,606,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,435,947 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,826,413 shares during the same period.