Market cap of Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] reaches 32.72B – now what?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ: LBRDK] traded at a high on 01/28/21, posting a 8.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $155.18. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Quintillion and GCI announce partnership to bring improved services to Nome and Kotzebue.

Partnership and network upgrades will deliver 1 Gigabit internet speeds for the first time to Northwest Alaska consumer customers.

, GCI, Alaska’s largest telecommunications provider, and Quintillion, the only telecommunications company providing fiber-optic broadband to Alaskan Arctic communities, announced a partnership that will deliver improved service to the residents of Nome and Kotzebue. This partnership will provide the residents of both communities access to 1 Gigabit internet speeds like those in Anchorage and Fairbanks, transforming their telecommuting and streaming entertainment options. In addition to improved internet service, the partnership will bring internet protocol television (IPTV) services and support GCI’s ongoing upgrade to 4G LTE wireless service in these communities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2418480 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.07%.

The market cap for LBRDK stock reached $32.72 billion, with 210.85 million shares outstanding and 169.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, LBRDK reached a trading volume of 2418480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRDK shares is $191.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRDK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is set at 5.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1997.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66.

How has LBRDK stock performed recently?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, LBRDK shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.62, while it was recorded at 152.45 for the last single week of trading, and 140.79 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] shares currently have an operating margin of -197.03 and a Gross Margin at +23.78. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +788.86.

Return on Total Capital for LBRDK is now -0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.37. Additionally, LBRDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] managed to generate an average of $2,093,143 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Broadband Corporation posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRDK.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]

There are presently around $15,527 million, or 69.02% of LBRDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRDK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,201,187, which is approximately -4.815% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,443,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.9 million in LBRDK stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $869.25 million in LBRDK stock with ownership of nearly -7.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ:LBRDK] by around 8,956,358 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 7,389,319 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 83,715,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,060,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRDK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,498,281 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 242,727 shares during the same period.