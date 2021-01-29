Market cap of Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS] reaches 903.21M – now what?

Jaws Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: JWS] gained 8.00% or 0.97 points to close at $13.09 with a heavy trading volume of 1912260 shares. The company report on January 27, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Jaws Acquisition Corp. – JWS.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Jaws Acquisition Corp. (“JWS” or the “Company”) (JWS) relating to its proposed merger with Cano Health, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, JWS will acquire Cano Health through a reverse merger, with Cano Health emerging as a publicly traded company.

It opened the trading session at $12.56, the shares rose to $13.25 and dropped to $12.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JWS points out that the company has recorded 19.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, JWS reached to a volume of 1912260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaws Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.18

Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.44. With this latest performance, JWS shares dropped by -7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS] managed to generate an average of -$2,644 per employee.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:JWS] by around 39,531,808 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 187,700 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 177,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,541,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,531,808 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 175,000 shares during the same period.