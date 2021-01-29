Market cap of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] reaches 31.58B – now what?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $36.23 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.21, while the highest price level was $36.78. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Automated Logic Launches WebCTRL® v8 Software; Expands Commitment to Open Standards.

Automated Logic is proud to release their latest software for the WebCTRL® building automation system, which includes support for the latest open standards for building automation and control systems, as well as new commissioning and data visualization tools. These enhancements help building owners future-proof their building automation and control networks for accessibility, interoperability and security, and also help building operators keep occupants comfortable while maximizing energy efficiency. Automated Logic, a leading provider of innovative building-management solutions, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

“Supporting open standards is a key element of Automated Logic’s strategy to lead the future of building automation,” said Mead Rusert, president, Automated Logic. “We continue to advance our open architecture so that we are positioned to offer the most scalable, interoperable and secure building automation solutions in the industry, whether those solutions are hosted on-site or in the Cloud.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.95 percent and weekly performance of -9.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 8132767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $43.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.64, while it was recorded at 38.34 for the last single week of trading, and 29.23 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +29.32. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.37.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $40,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to -4.83%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,063 million, or 87.20% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,643,399, which is approximately -3.407% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,005,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in CARR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.64 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 0.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 408 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 70,168,688 shares. Additionally, 606 investors decreased positions by around 77,132,156 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 572,086,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,387,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,455,932 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 12,543,729 shares during the same period.