Market cap of Bilibili Inc. [BILI] reaches 38.29B – now what?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] price plunged by -1.19 percent to reach at -$1.43. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 7963005 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.08M shares. Bilibili Inc. shares reached a high of $124.80 and dropped to a low of $116.889 until finishing in the latest session at $119.00.

The one-year BILI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -51.98. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $78.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 8.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.78.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 46.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 431.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.58, while it was recorded at 126.69 for the last single week of trading, and 52.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.06 and a Gross Margin at +17.56. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.02.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -16.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.78. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$38,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 0.16%.

There are presently around $15,018 million, or 52.70% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,778,673, which is approximately 5.092% of the company’s market cap and around 20.88% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in BILI stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $852.72 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 6.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 22,203,989 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 21,940,472 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 82,056,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,200,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,268,356 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,834,216 shares during the same period.