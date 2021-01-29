Market cap of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] reaches 1.84B – now what?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] plunged by -$1.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.20 during the day while it closed the day at $21.07. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy”) (NASDAQ: ASO) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., of 12 million shares of common stock of Academy pursuant to a registration statement filed by Academy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at the public offering price of $21.50 per share. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million shares of Academy’s common stock. No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets and BofA Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Evercore ISI, Guggeheim Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as bookunners. Stephens Inc. is acting as co-manager.

The market cap for ASO stock reached $1.84 billion, with 89.91 million shares outstanding and 82.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 7816952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $24.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.97.

ASO stock trade performance evaluation

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 22.72 for the last single week of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 30.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 71.90% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: STRS OHIO with ownership of 4,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CUTLER GROUP LP, holding 1,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in ASO stocks shares; and HWG HOLDINGS LP, currently with $16000.0 in ASO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 6,682 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,682 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.