Friday, January 29, 2021
Finance

Market cap of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] reaches 213.40M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don't Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] loss -3.60% or -0.04 points to close at $1.07 with a heavy trading volume of 11672543 shares. The company report on December 21, 2020 that 9 Meters Biopharma Announces Agreement with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno (EBRIS) to Continue Evaluation of Larazotide for COVID-19 Respiratory Complications.

Larazotide, a novel tight junction modulator, has shown positive effect in multiple lung models of acute respiratory distress, acute lung injury, and pulmonary fibrosis with potential effects in COVID-19 patients.

EBRIS will advance larazotide into an Australian Investigational New Drug.

It opened the trading session at $1.10, the shares rose to $1.15 and dropped to $1.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NMTR points out that the company has recorded 118.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -189.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, NMTR reached to a volume of 11672543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for NMTR stock

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.01. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 24.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0332, while it was recorded at 1.1640 for the last single week of trading.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

An analysis of insider ownership at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $33 million, or 21.20% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 921,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.85 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 7.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 2,494,901 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,356,370 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 25,973,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,824,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,524,459 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,355,638 shares during the same period.

Previous articleU.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] is 78.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleCoeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Is Currently 16.02 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Finance

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain 11.36% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
First Horizon Corporation surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.265 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Is Currently 1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Mondelez International Inc. closed the trading session at $57.12 on 01/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.392,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] reaches 1.84B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. plunged by -$1.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.20 during the...
Read more

Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

