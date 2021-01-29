Market Analysts see The Buckle Inc. [BKE] falling to $16. Time to buy?

The Buckle Inc. [NYSE: BKE] traded at a high on 01/28/21, posting a 10.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.07. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 1, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2116329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Buckle Inc. stands at 6.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.53%.

The market cap for BKE stock reached $1.96 billion, with 48.71 million shares outstanding and 28.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 514.56K shares, BKE reached a trading volume of 2116329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Buckle Inc. [BKE]?

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Buckle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for The Buckle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Buckle Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has BKE stock performed recently?

The Buckle Inc. [BKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.75. With this latest performance, BKE shares gained by 32.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.50 for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 35.81 for the last single week of trading, and 21.53 for the last 200 days.

The Buckle Inc. [BKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Buckle Inc. [BKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.61 and a Gross Margin at +41.93. The Buckle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.60.

Return on Total Capital for BKE is now 22.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Buckle Inc. [BKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.02. Additionally, BKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Buckle Inc. [BKE] managed to generate an average of $14,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 176.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.The Buckle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Buckle Inc. posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Buckle Inc. go to -8.88%.

Insider trade positions for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]

There are presently around $1,211 million, or 64.50% of BKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,944,983, which is approximately -1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,183,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.72 million in BKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $119.11 million in BKE stock with ownership of nearly -3.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Buckle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in The Buckle Inc. [NYSE:BKE] by around 3,592,378 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 2,731,790 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 23,898,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,222,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,013,210 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 549,914 shares during the same period.