Market Analysts see SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] gaining to $354. Time to buy?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SEDG] gained 8.49% or 24.23 points to close at $309.74 with a heavy trading volume of 1205830 shares. The company report on December 23, 2020 that SolarEdge Announces Two New Appointments: Chief Marketing Officer for SolarEdge and Chief Executive Officer for Kokam.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced the appointment of Yogev Barak as Chief Marketing Officer of SolarEdge and the appointment of SehWoong Jeong as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Kokam.

Mr. Barak brings to SolarEdge over twenty-five years of experience in international marketing and B2B product management, including executive management positions at HP and Applied Materials. In his most recent role, Mr. Barak served as the Head of Strategy, Marketing, Products and Business Management at HP Indigo. He holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

It opened the trading session at $294.00, the shares rose to $311.3499 and dropped to $286.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEDG points out that the company has recorded 75.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -362.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, SEDG reached to a volume of 1205830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $281.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on SEDG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is set at 23.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEDG in the course of the last twelve months was 101.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for SEDG stock

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, SEDG shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 298.74, while it was recorded at 304.63 for the last single week of trading, and 213.45 for the last 200 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.62. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Total Capital for SEDG is now 29.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, SEDG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] managed to generate an average of $60,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. posted 1.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]

There are presently around $13,165 million, or 89.20% of SEDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,369,703, which is approximately 5.049% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SWEDBANK, holding 3,106,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $962.14 million in SEDG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $868.4 million in SEDG stock with ownership of nearly -26.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SEDG] by around 6,536,699 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 7,904,134 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 28,061,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,502,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEDG stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,352,493 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,460,531 shares during the same period.