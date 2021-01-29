Market Analysts see Sea Limited [SE] gaining to $164. Time to buy?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] surged by $14.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $228.41 during the day while it closed the day at $219.78. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Sea Limited Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of American Depositary Shares.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of 13,200,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, at US$195.00 per ADS in an underwritten public offering. To address strong investor demand, the Company increased the offering size from an initial 11,000,000 ADSs to 13,200,000 ADSs. All of the ADSs to be sold in the offering were offered by Sea. Sea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,980,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions. This offering is expected to close on or about December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for business expansion and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

Sea Limited stock has also loss -6.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SE stock has inclined by 27.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.17% and gained 10.41% year-on date.

The market cap for SE stock reached $110.71 billion, with 485.44 million shares outstanding and 102.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 5456248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $208.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $128 to $178, while CLSA kept a Buy rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 11.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 143.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 21.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 386.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.16, while it was recorded at 221.59 for the last single week of trading, and 140.55 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.13. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.24.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -50.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -318.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.21. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Limited [SE] managed to generate an average of -$49,145 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sea Limited [SE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -76.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Sea Limited [SE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,363 million, or 71.70% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,359,138, which is approximately 16.191% of the company’s market cap and around 2.16% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 25,682,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.64 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.53 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -10.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 29,998,368 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 25,515,748 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 187,289,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,803,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,318,072 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,110,471 shares during the same period.