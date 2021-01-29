Market Analysts see McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] price surged by 31.87 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Silver Mountain Mines Enters Into Letter of Intent with Nevgold Corp. For a Proposed Reverse Takeover.

Silver Mountain Mines Ltd. (TSXV: “SMM”) (“Silver Mountain” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) dated January 13, 2021 with Nevgold Corp. (“Nevgold”) with respect to a proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) whereby Silver Mountain will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Nevgold (the “Nevgold Shares”). Nevgold is a private British Columbia company which holds the right to acquire the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash Projects in Nevada (the “Properties”) from McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: “MUX”, TSX: “MUX”) (“McEwen”).

The Proposed Transaction will constitute an arm’s length reverse take-over pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), and following the Proposed Transaction, it is anticipated that the Company will be a Tier 2 Mining Issuer on the TSXV.

A sum of 44990296 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. McEwen Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $1.24 and dropped to a low of $0.9718 until finishing in the latest session at $1.20.

Guru’s Opinion on McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

MUX Stock Performance Analysis:

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.42. With this latest performance, MUX shares gained by 22.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.83 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9925, while it was recorded at 0.9868 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0605 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McEwen Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.14 and a Gross Margin at -28.08. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.06.

Return on Total Capital for MUX is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.34. Additionally, MUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] managed to generate an average of -$133,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MUX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McEwen Mining Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUX.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60 million, or 17.70% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 18,027,122, which is approximately 6.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,222,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.3 million in MUX stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $7.45 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly 31.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 8,046,996 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,972,382 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 45,587,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,607,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,918,852 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,850,432 shares during the same period.