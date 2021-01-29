Market Analysts see Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] falling to $15. Time to buy?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.665 during the day while it closed the day at $15.40. The company report on January 26, 2021 that HanesBrands Sets Date for Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its fourth-quarter 2020 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Prior to the conference call that day, Hanes will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended Jan. 2, 2021.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock has also loss -1.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBI stock has declined by -12.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.19% and gained 5.62% year-on date.

The market cap for HBI stock reached $5.37 billion, with 350.70 million shares outstanding and 343.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 8262287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $15.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $15 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HBI stock. On July 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HBI shares from 8.50 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 15.63 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 18.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 315.09. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 292.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of $9,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hanesbrands Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 0.93%.

There are presently around $4,804 million, or 94.70% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,615,433, which is approximately -5.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,394,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.68 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $294.28 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly -5.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 32,750,816 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 46,841,064 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 232,371,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,963,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,406,619 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 8,161,693 shares during the same period.