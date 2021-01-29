Market Analysts see Enservco Corporation [ENSV] falling to $1.25. Time to buy?

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] traded at a high on 01/28/21, posting a 38.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.70. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Enservco Reports 2020 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results.

Refinancing reduces debt by $16.0 million and adds $12.5 million to stockholders’ equity, significantly strengthening balance sheet.

$4.0 million in cost reductions align expense structure with lower revenue environment caused by industry downturn and pandemic impact.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13889291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enservco Corporation stands at 20.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.93%.

The market cap for ENSV stock reached $13.37 million, with 3.91 million shares outstanding and 3.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 851.24K shares, ENSV reached a trading volume of 13889291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enservco Corporation [ENSV]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ENSV stock performed recently?

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.68. With this latest performance, ENSV shares gained by 34.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.72 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.96 and a Gross Margin at +6.34. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.36.

Return on Total Capital for ENSV is now -8.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -552.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. Additionally, ENSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] managed to generate an average of -$28,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enservco Corporation posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

There are presently around $0 million, or 27.80% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 80,380, which is approximately -0.823% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 31,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in ENSV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59000.0 in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enservco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 23,630 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 30,456 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 142,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,126 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 8,329 shares during the same period.