Ladenburg Thalmann lifts ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.08%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that ZW Data Action Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with WePay.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, announced that it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen WePay Technology Co., Ltd. (“WePay”), pursuant to which the parties will establish a joint venture to cultivate transportation and travel consumption data analysis field.

ZW Data has steadily built its Internet business ecosystem in the past 18 years. It has accumulated marketing and transaction data for nearly 100 million users for precision digital marketing. WePay is one of the largest Internet transportation card and big data cloud service platforms in China. It is Tencent’s strategic partner in NFC service, bus card issuance and recharge services. It has a wealth of massive users and resources in the transportation field. WePay has attracted strategic investment from companies such as Tencent and OPPO, and the WeChat Payment agent. It has built strategic partnerships with more than 20 provinces and cities (covering more than 100 prefecture-level cities) in public transportation, subway and highway ETC payment systems, and has nearly 150 million users. The annual transaction is approximately 2 billion RMB. The parties believe their joint venture will link ZW Data’s comprehensive marketing operation system and user resources with WePay’s huge offline traffic, and expect to jointly build a more efficient marketing and transaction platform.

Over the last 12 months, CNET stock rose by 93.23%.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.77 million, with 21.72 million shares outstanding and 20.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, CNET stock reached a trading volume of 6650168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNET in the course of the last twelve months was 222.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CNET Stock Performance Analysis:

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.08. With this latest performance, CNET shares gained by 100.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.74, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 1.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.17. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for CNET is now -16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.11. Additionally, CNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.27.ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CNET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.90% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 42,680, which is approximately 79.743% of the company’s market cap and around 22.54% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 25,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $32000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly 35.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 57,413 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 60,539 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 27,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,200 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,539 shares during the same period.