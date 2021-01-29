Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] moved up 8.93: Why It’s Important

Kindred Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KIN] jumped around 0.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.00 at the close of the session, up 8.93%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Kindred Biosciences Initiates Pivotal Efficacy Study of Tirnovetmab (Interleukin-31) Monoclonal Antibody for Canine Atopic Dermatitis.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, announced that it has initiated the pivotal efficacy study for tirnovetmab (KIND-016), a fully caninized, high-affinity monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin (IL)-31 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs.

Atopic dermatitis is the most common reason owners take their dog to the veterinarian, and is estimated to affect 10 – 15% of dogs worldwide1. The current market size is close to $900 million annually and growing.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. stock is now 16.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIN Stock saw the intraday high of $6.00 and lowest of $4.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.93, which means current price is +16.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 246.82K shares, KIN reached a trading volume of 2648975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN]?

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $17.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Kindred Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $8.50, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on KIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kindred Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has KIN stock performed recently?

Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.36. With this latest performance, KIN shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1470.09 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1442.41.

Return on Total Capital for KIN is now -63.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.49. Additionally, KIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN] managed to generate an average of -$393,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

Earnings analysis for Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kindred Biosciences Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kindred Biosciences Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kindred Biosciences Inc. [KIN]

There are presently around $132 million, or 67.90% of KIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIN stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,628,757, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,563,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.82 million in KIN stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $9.96 million in KIN stock with ownership of nearly 1.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kindred Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Kindred Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KIN] by around 1,346,219 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,347,564 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 23,683,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,377,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,381 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 341,581 shares during the same period.