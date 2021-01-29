Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] moved up 18.37: Why It’s Important

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KLDO] closed the trading session at $16.82 on 01/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.33, while the highest price level was $20.50. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Keystone Symposium “Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy” Conference.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), announced Johan van Hylckama Vlieg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the Keystone Symposium “Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy” conference this afternoon at 12:15 p.m. MST. The presentation will provide an update on progress with the Kaleido MMTTM platform, including a review of the K031 COVID-19 study interim data that were announced on January 14, 2021.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to present our chemistry-driven approach to leverage the therapeutic potential of the microbiome and additional details of our interim analysis, including statistical analysis of the effects of KB109 on symptom resolution in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19,” commented Johan van Hylckama Vlieg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Kaleido. “These clinical data further validate our platform and support the increasingly recognized role of the microbiome in driving immune function. It also highlights the ability of our MMTs to modulate the microbiome and their potential to induce a clinically meaningful effect. The data are promising for our COVID-19 program and support the approach we are taking across a range of disease areas, including ulcerative colitis and applications in immuno-oncology.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 84.84 percent and weekly performance of 39.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 180.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 82.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 153.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 131.73K shares, KLDO reached to a volume of 1264292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLDO shares is $15.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on KLDO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 836.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

KLDO stock trade performance evaluation

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.47. With this latest performance, KLDO shares gained by 82.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.85 for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KLDO is now -122.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, KLDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] managed to generate an average of -$948,692 per employee.Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -79.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLDO.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $407 million, or 79.80% of KLDO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLDO stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 19,360,710, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.03% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,151,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.78 million in KLDO stocks shares; and HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $26.06 million in KLDO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KLDO] by around 621,517 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 667,968 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,375,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,665,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLDO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,281 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 520,221 shares during the same period.