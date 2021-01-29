India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 million, up 1.92% YTD: What’s Next?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] price surged by 3.25 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on January 14, 2021 that IGC Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: IGC) announces that during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for, and convened on January 11, 2021, voting on all matters as disclosed on the Definitive Proxy on Form 14A filed with the SEC on December 8, 2020 were passed. Only stockholders of record on the record date of November 20, 2020, were entitled to and were being requested to vote.

At the Annual Meeting, the following proposals were approved: (i) the election of John E. Lynch to the Company’s Board of Directors; (ii) the proposal to ratify Manohar Chowdhry & Associates (“MCA”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year; (iii) the grant of 2,500,000 shares of common stock to be granted from time to time to the Company’s current and new employees, advisors, directors, and consultants by the board of directors, pursuant to certain metrics including performance, vesting, and incentive as set by the board of directors and or the CEO; (iv) the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers; (v) the frequency of say-on-pay at future annual meetings of stockholders to every three years; and (vi) the proposal to adjourn or postpone of the Annual Meeting to a later date or dates, if necessary, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies.

A sum of 9085026 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.77M shares. India Globalization Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $1.77 and dropped to a low of $1.49 until finishing in the latest session at $1.59.

Guru’s Opinion on India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

IGC Stock Performance Analysis:

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, IGC shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6641, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0924 for the last 200 days.

Insight into India Globalization Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.57 and a Gross Margin at -0.47. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.64.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -22.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.02. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$146,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.90% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 470,431, which is approximately 3.594% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; CARROLL FINANCIAL ASSOCIATES, INC., holding 445,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in IGC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.42 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 369,635 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 320,410 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,289,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,979,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 285,890 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 219,487 shares during the same period.