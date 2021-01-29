Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell -6.53% so far this year. What now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] price surged by 5.40 percent to reach at $5.33. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Hilton Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results prior to the stock market open on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton’s president and chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton’s chief financial officer & president, global development, will discuss the company’s performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2020. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 1737754. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 10151277.

A sum of 6532703 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.64M shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $104.84 and dropped to a low of $100.88 until finishing in the latest session at $104.00.

The one-year HLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.04. The average equity rating for HLT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $107.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $89, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on HLT stock. On August 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 72 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

HLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.95, while it was recorded at 103.48 for the last single week of trading, and 88.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +22.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 19.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,553.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $5,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

HLT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to -6.25%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,173 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 26,378,169, which is approximately -25.652% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,333,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.81 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly -11.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 28,456,608 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 32,680,206 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 209,755,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,892,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,163,819 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,574,881 shares during the same period.