Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] moved up 10.19: Why It’s Important

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GNCA] gained 10.19% or 0.27 points to close at $2.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1031613 shares. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Genocea Announces Publication in Cancer Discovery Highlighting the Advantages of Neoantigen Identification with the ATLAS™ Platform.

Study validates ATLAS bioassay for developing patient-specific cancer immunotherapies by including neoantigensof anti-tumor T cell responses and excluding Inhibigens™, or neoantigens of pro-tumor T cell responses.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced a milestone publication in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. The paper, titled, “An empirical antigen selection method identifies neoantigens that either elicit broad anti-tumor T cell responses or drive tumor growth,” builds on years of preclinical research and clinical experience. It shows that ATLAS zeroes in on tumor mutations that are either neoantigens that activate anti-tumor responses or inhibitory antigens (Inhibigens) that are targets of pro-tumor responses, in both CD8+ (killer) and CD4+ (helper) T cells. This breakthrough improves neoantigen immunotherapies by potentially ensuring they are targeting the right neoantigens and excluding Inhibigens.

It opened the trading session at $2.9198, the shares rose to $3.1199 and dropped to $2.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNCA points out that the company has recorded -41.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -165.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 481.29K shares, GNCA reached to a volume of 1031613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genocea Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, GNCA shares gained by 22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GNCA is now -116.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.54. Additionally, GNCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] managed to generate an average of -$660,169 per employee.Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNCA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]

There are presently around $81 million, or 54.70% of GNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNCA stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,376,936, which is approximately 43.612% of the company’s market cap and around 6.98% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,084,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.85 million in GNCA stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $11.72 million in GNCA stock with ownership of nearly 98.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genocea Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GNCA] by around 15,419,392 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,093,056 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 11,256,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,768,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNCA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,056,685 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 732,999 shares during the same period.