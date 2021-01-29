Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] is -7.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] jumped around 0.92 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.62 at the close of the session, up 13.73%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Fortuna reports 2020 full year production of 11.3 million silver equivalent ounces and issues 2021 guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 from its three operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine in Mexico, the Caylloma Mine in Peru, and the Lindero Mine in Argentina. For the full year 2020, the Company produced 7,133,717 ounces of silver and 55,349 ounces of gold or 11.3 million silver equivalent1 ounces. The Company withdrew its production and cost guidance for 2020 in early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary shutdown of operations mandated by governments in Mexico and Argentina (refer to Fortuna news release dated April 2, 2020). Due to the uncertainties related to the impact caused by COVID-19 constraints on Fortuna’s business and operations, the Company chose not to issue a revised guidance when operations and activities re-started in Mexico and Argentina.

2020 Consolidated Production Highlights.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is now -7.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.42 and lowest of $7.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.69, which means current price is +15.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 11368354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.02 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.27.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.82. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $442 million, or 40.01% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,233,228, which is approximately 3.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, holding 4,002,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.82 million in FSM stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $26.18 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 31.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 17,217,327 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 16,400,304 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 32,426,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,043,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,607,553 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,709,397 shares during the same period.