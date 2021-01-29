For NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

NovaGold Resources Inc. [AMEX: NG] gained 9.73% on the last trading session, reaching $9.47 price per share at the time. The company report on January 28, 2021 that NovaGold Resources, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NovaGold Resources, Inc. (AMEX:NG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72231.

NovaGold Resources Inc. represents 329.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.09 billion with the latest information. NG stock price has been found in the range of $8.63 to $9.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, NG reached a trading volume of 3242746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NG shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for NovaGold Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2016, representing the official price target for NovaGold Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on NG stock. On January 21, 2011, analysts increased their price target for NG shares from 9 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaGold Resources Inc. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for NG stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, NG shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NG is now -8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.39. Additionally, NG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] managed to generate an average of -$3,074,536 per employee.NovaGold Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 63.20 and a Current Ratio set at 63.20.

NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaGold Resources Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NG.

An analysis of insider ownership at NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]

There are presently around $1,569 million, or 55.60% of NG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,697,544, which is approximately 0.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 22,226,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.48 million in NG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $128.69 million in NG stock with ownership of nearly 4.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaGold Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in NovaGold Resources Inc. [AMEX:NG] by around 25,500,303 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 11,309,122 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 128,910,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,720,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,087,007 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,912 shares during the same period.