For Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND], Analyst sees a rise to $156. What next?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: LGND] surged by $28.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $198.76 during the day while it closed the day at $191.59. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a national securities law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, announces that it has commenced an investigation of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, and other popular retail trading platforms on behalf of investors of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) were harmed as a result of trading bans or forced liquidations involving LGND shares.

On January 28, 2021, customers of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers and other popular trading platforms claimed that they were being blocked from purchasing shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) and other securities that are being heavily shorted by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock has also gained 42.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LGND stock has inclined by 122.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.76% and gained 92.65% year-on date.

The market cap for LGND stock reached $2.91 billion, with 16.08 million shares outstanding and 15.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 449.54K shares, LGND reached a trading volume of 3157730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGND shares is $181.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 12.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 52.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for LGND in the course of the last twelve months was 62.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 20.00.

LGND stock trade performance evaluation

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.03. With this latest performance, LGND shares gained by 84.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.19 for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.97, while it was recorded at 162.00 for the last single week of trading, and 104.18 for the last 200 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.76 and a Gross Margin at +55.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +523.19.

Return on Total Capital for LGND is now -0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 44.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.74. Additionally, LGND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] managed to generate an average of $5,472,191 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 24.20%.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,717 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGND stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,136,110, which is approximately 0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,895,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.83 million in LGND stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $261.69 million in LGND stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:LGND] by around 2,319,954 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 2,057,138 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 18,432,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,809,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGND stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,283 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 410,986 shares during the same period.