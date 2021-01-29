For Dow Inc. [DOW], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] loss -0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $54.38 price per share at the time. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Dow reports fourth quarter 2020 results.

Dow (NYSE: DOW):

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS.

Dow Inc. represents 741.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.38 billion with the latest information. DOW stock price has been found in the range of $53.00 to $54.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 5811239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $55.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.65, while it was recorded at 55.85 for the last single week of trading, and 46.16 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.38 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 8.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.47. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of -$49,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $26,745 million, or 68.00% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,189,249, which is approximately -1.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 51,620,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.42 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,930,640 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 24,211,494 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 439,677,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,819,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,247,292 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,844,581 shares during the same period.