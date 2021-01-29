Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Stock trading around $126.74 per share: What’s Next?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] surged by $3.53 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $130.16 during the day while it closed the day at $126.74. The company report on January 27, 2021 that IIROC Trading Resumption – SOLR.

Expedia Group Inc. stock has also loss -8.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPE stock has inclined by 33.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.55% and lost -4.27% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $18.24 billion, with 141.31 million shares outstanding and 118.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 8099225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $127.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $140, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 5.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.41.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.74. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.22, while it was recorded at 130.79 for the last single week of trading, and 97.67 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.68 and a Gross Margin at +75.98. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.68.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.89. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $22,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,106 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,444,044, which is approximately -2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 10,237,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $1.17 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 56.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 24,810,160 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 21,062,870 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 89,095,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,968,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,790,875 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,722,657 shares during the same period.