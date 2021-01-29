EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is 7.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] price plunged by -2.35 percent to reach at -$1.29. The company report on January 13, 2021 that EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results for February 26, 2021.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

A sum of 7412269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.57M shares. EOG Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $55.90 and dropped to a low of $53.57 until finishing in the latest session at $53.72.

The one-year EOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.65. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $67.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.60, while it was recorded at 54.46 for the last single week of trading, and 46.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.65. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.02.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 13.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.61. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $943,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

EOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources Inc. posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 3.48%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,526 million, or 90.00% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 71,005,648, which is approximately -0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,406,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.47 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -11.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 35,333,476 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 34,315,012 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 442,757,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,405,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,979,448 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 3,533,794 shares during the same period.