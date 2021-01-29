DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] Revenue clocked in at $1.45 billion, up 20.07% YTD: What’s Next?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.65%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, DOYU stock rose by 66.21%. The one-year DouYu International Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.53. The average equity rating for DOYU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.13 billion, with 320.02 million shares outstanding and 314.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, DOYU stock reached a trading volume of 7990705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $15.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

DOYU Stock Performance Analysis:

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, DOYU shares gained by 17.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 13.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DouYu International Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.19 and a Gross Margin at +16.42. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.55.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now -4.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] managed to generate an average of $2,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

DOYU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $701 million, or 17.70% of DOYU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOYU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 9,784,781, which is approximately 1308.624% of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,362,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.21 million in DOYU stocks shares; and SEGANTII CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $39.64 million in DOYU stock with ownership of nearly 1163.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 31,785,260 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 20,961,432 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 62,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,809,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,716,483 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,731,571 shares during the same period.