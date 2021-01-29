Dollar General Corporation [DG] stock Upgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $260

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] loss -0.29% or -0.58 points to close at $199.05 with a heavy trading volume of 6362269 shares. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation Announce Initial Racial Justice and Education Grant Recipients.

Major Retailer Updates Key Operating Priority to Further Support Mission of Serving Others.

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced three initial grant recipients as part of a $5 million racial justice and education commitment shared earlier this year. This pledge reflects DG’s ongoing mission of Serving Others and its continued focus on diversity and inclusion by providing support to organizations that are working to accelerate racial equity. Recipients include the Equal Justice Initiative, Operation Hope and INROADS.

It opened the trading session at $199.01, the shares rose to $201.51 and dropped to $198.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DG points out that the company has recorded 4.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, DG reached to a volume of 6362269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $237.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $246 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DG stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DG shares from 225 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DG stock

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.65 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.11, while it was recorded at 203.52 for the last single week of trading, and 199.67 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 17.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.51. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] managed to generate an average of $11,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 413.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar General Corporation posted 2.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 16.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $44,621 million, or 95.10% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,088,785, which is approximately -3.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,656,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in DG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.6 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -5.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 12,441,454 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 16,870,864 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 194,856,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,168,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,384,493 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,328,308 shares during the same period.