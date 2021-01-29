Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Revenue clocked in at $11.30 million, up 2.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] price surged by 3.35 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Denison Announces Discovery of High-grade Uranium Mineralization Four Kilometres Northwest of Phoenix.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) is pleased to report the results from the 2020 regional exploration program at the Company’s 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River”), including the discovery of new high-grade unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization up to 7.66% U3O8. Drill hole WR-741AD2, which was completed along the K West conductive trend on the western side of the Wheeler River property, intersected high-grade uranium mineralization approximately 4 kilometres north northwest of the Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”). PDF Version.

Similar to Phoenix, uranium mineralization discovered in WR-741AD2 is interpreted to straddle the unconformity contact of the underlying basement rocks and the overlying Athabasca Basin sandstone. In addition to high-grade uranium, the assay results from WR-741AD2 are highlighted by the presence of high-grade nickel:.

A sum of 6747127 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.83M shares. Denison Mines Corp. shares reached a high of $0.70 and dropped to a low of $0.63 until finishing in the latest session at $0.66.

The one-year DNN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.89. The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5843, while it was recorded at 0.6732 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4549 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denison Mines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.26 and a Gross Margin at -100.41. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.67.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -11.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.48. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

DNN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.