ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] is 64.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] jumped around 2.89 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.99 at the close of the session, up 10.66%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Wish Strengthens Leadership With Key Appointment to Board of Directors.

Jacqueline Reses brings diverse executive experience spanning technology and financial strategy, as well as deep public company board expertise.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) announced the appointment of Jacqueline Reses to its Board of Directors. Ms. Reses is a seasoned executive with extensive international and public company board experience.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.66M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 8863180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on WISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61.

How has WISH stock performed recently?

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH], while it was recorded at 26.47 for the last single week of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.57 and a Gross Margin at +76.70. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.79.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -126.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.30. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 59.80% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,075, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CUTLER GROUP LP, holding 9,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in WISH stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $37000.0 in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 24,936 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,936 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.