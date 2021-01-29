Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Is Currently 1.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.16%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2020 Fourth Quarter & Year-end Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, and Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher.

Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

Over the last 12 months, CL stock rose by 14.99%. The one-year Colgate-Palmolive Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.44. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.79 billion, with 859.00 million shares outstanding and 855.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, CL stock reached a trading volume of 8030386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $84.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 104.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 39.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.64, while it was recorded at 78.55 for the last single week of trading, and 77.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97 and a Gross Margin at +59.12. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 48.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31,560.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7,250.43. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,687.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $69,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 7.28%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,274 million, or 80.50% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,215,965, which is approximately -1.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,060,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.2 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -1.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 655 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 24,108,045 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 25,247,510 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 611,088,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,444,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,647,488 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,721,323 shares during the same period.