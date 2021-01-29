Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Is Currently 16.02 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 16.02% on the last trading session, reaching $8.98 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip Sign Impact-Benefit Agreement Regarding the Silvertip Mine.

The Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip Holdings Ltd. (“Coeur Silvertip” or the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur”) (NYSE: CDE), announced the signing of a comprehensive Impact-Benefit Agreement (the “IBA”) in connection with the Company’s Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in northern British Columbia. The IBA provides a framework for a mutually beneficial, long-term relationship between the Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip, and supports Coeur’s commitment to socially and environmentally responsible mining.

Coeur Mining Inc. represents 240.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.22 billion with the latest information. CDE stock price has been found in the range of $8.47 to $9.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 11511467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $11.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 58.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.26 and a Gross Margin at -7.51. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.78.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -8.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.36. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$160,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $1,198 million, or 71.40% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,765,294, which is approximately 7.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,949,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.89 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $164.03 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -0.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 22,756,522 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 19,396,617 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 112,650,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,803,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,802,052 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,309,531 shares during the same period.