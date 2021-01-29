CIBC slashes price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] – find out why.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] jumped around 0.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.76 at the close of the session, up 16.95%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver and 31,000-35,500 oz Gold, or 6.1-7.1 Million oz Silver Equivalent.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) released the 2021 production and cost guidance for its three silver-gold mines in Mexico, the Guanacevi mine in Durango state, the Bolanitos mine in Guanajuato state and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state. The Company also provides its 2021 capital and exploration budgets for the three mines and several exploration and development projects (all dollar amounts in US$).

2021 Production and Cost Guidance Highlights.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is now -5.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXK Stock saw the intraday high of $5.09 and lowest of $4.435 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.85, which means current price is +20.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 12370252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has EXK stock performed recently?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.50 and a Gross Margin at -25.38. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.75.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now -29.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.24. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

Insider trade positions for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $125 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 8,341,841, which is approximately 16.495% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,465,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.11 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $13.37 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 12,270,385 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,247,418 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 14,121,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,639,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,553,045 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 488,340 shares during the same period.