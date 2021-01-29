Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Stock trading around $2.09 per share: What’s Next?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 83.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 69.92%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Camber Energy, Inc. Extinguishes $18.9M of Total Debt.

$39 Million in Transactions Closed Since Dec. 23/20.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of another deal with its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (VKIN) (“Viking”), pursuant to which Camber purchased $18.9 million worth of common stock of Viking. In exchange for the shares of Viking, Camber agreed to issue 1,890 restricted shares of Camber’s Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock to a noteholder of Viking resulting in the extinguishment of $18.9 million of debt at the Viking level. The acquisition and debt cancellation transactions, dated as of December 31, 2020 (collectively, the “Year End Transactions”), are separate from the $20.1 million transaction completed between Camber and Viking on December 23, 2020 (the “Initial Acquisition”).

Over the last 12 months, CEI stock rose by 20.81%.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.92 million, with 19.82 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, CEI stock reached a trading volume of 103673615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 173.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.92. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 102.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.20 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.01, while it was recorded at 1.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 201,121, which is approximately 226.787% of the company’s market cap and around 9.98% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 102,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in CEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37000.0 in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 149,234 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 9,524 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 186,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,645 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,794 shares during the same period.