Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Stock trading around $73.74 per share: What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] jumped around 6.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $73.74 at the close of the session, up 10.27%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Caesars Entertainment is Nationally Recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility and Climate Action Leadership.

– Newsweek features Caesars Entertainment in prestigious list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2021”.

– Recognized for strategy and organizational commitment on climate issues, carbon reduction and water stewardship, Caesars Entertainment earns two spots on global environmental non-profit CDP’s “A-List”.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock is now -0.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CZR Stock saw the intraday high of $74.89 and lowest of $68.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 82.34, which means current price is +11.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3356481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $88.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On November 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 68 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.32, while it was recorded at 74.58 for the last single week of trading, and 49.12 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -154.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $14,286 million, or 92.20% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,160,056, which is approximately -62.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,638,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in CZR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.26 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -70.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 43,145,782 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 687,495,126 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 536,901,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,738,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,501,100 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 266,806,061 shares during the same period.