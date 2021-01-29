Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Is Currently 8.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] gained 8.29% or 4.58 points to close at $59.86 with a heavy trading volume of 2472874 shares. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Brinker International Reports Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2021 Results.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) announced results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 23, 2020.

“I’m proud of our operators and their focus on providing our guests the best possible experience,” said Wyman Roberts, CEO and President. “We know even more guests are excited to come back as the country emerges from the pandemic. We have continued to invest in our business and are well positioned for growth.”.

It opened the trading session at $57.51, the shares rose to $61.34 and dropped to $56.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EAT points out that the company has recorded 110.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -755.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, EAT reached to a volume of 2472874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $62.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on EAT stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EAT shares from 45 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.72, while it was recorded at 60.94 for the last single week of trading, and 38.52 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.57 and a Gross Margin at +8.00. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.79.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.20. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 124.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International Inc. posted 1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 96.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 32.70%.

There are presently around $2,789 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,179,603, which is approximately 20.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,681,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.26 million in EAT stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $98.77 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 13,454,561 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 10,692,610 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 22,438,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,585,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,930,946 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,778,097 shares during the same period.