Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] Is Currently 21.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] price surged by 21.29 percent to reach at $3.43. The company report on January 29, 2021 that BTBT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 22, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bit Digital, Inc. Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2021) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021.

A sum of 8239354 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.03M shares. Bit Digital Inc. shares reached a high of $20.43 and dropped to a low of $16.25 until finishing in the latest session at $19.54.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

BTBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.44. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 86.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 524.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3606.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 17.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bit Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.88. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.13.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now -117.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of -$150,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 0.80% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 240,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.33% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 54,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in BTBT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $0.76 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 343,972 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 101,304 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 83,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,102 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 101,304 shares during the same period.