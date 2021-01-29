Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Revenue clocked in at $168.60 million, down -8.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] traded at a high on 01/28/21, posting a 10.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $124.99. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Bill.com to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on February 4, 2021.

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Bill.com will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2273799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at 7.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.87%.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $10.07 billion, with 80.22 million shares outstanding and 77.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 2273799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $130.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on BILL stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BILL shares from 110 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 6.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.41.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.44, while it was recorded at 123.46 for the last single week of trading, and 97.17 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$50,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $9,362 million, or 93.70% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,188,088, which is approximately 298.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,035,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $754.37 million in BILL stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $694.45 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 27,012,017 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 13,597,277 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 34,295,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,905,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,393,825 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,661,160 shares during the same period.