Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] is 10.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] traded at a low on 01/27/21, posting a -8.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.82. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Business Receives Purchase Order for 5,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Units.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has received a purchase order for 5,000 ACECool™ 7kW residential electric vehicle (“EV”) charging systems for an aggregate of $1.75 million and expects to receive orders for a substantially greater number of such chargers from iNetSupply, LLC. The purchase order and expected follow up orders are part of an anticipated agreement with iNetSupply, LLC and its wholesale sister company, Origin Micro, LLC (collectively, “iNet”) to exclusively resell and distribute the ACECool™ 7kW residential EV charging systems. The ACECool™ 7kW wall-mount charging system runs on 240 volts and is compatible with the SAE J1772 charging connector, with the option to add an adapter to charge Tesla vehicles.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8213137 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ault Global Holdings Inc. stands at 11.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.51%.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $83.72 million, with 27.75 million shares outstanding and 16.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.94M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 8213137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has DPW stock performed recently?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 26.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.49 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.20% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 298,246, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 57,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.26 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 444,726 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 13,670 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 96,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 421,635 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,934 shares during the same period.