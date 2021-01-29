Friday, January 29, 2021
Finance

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock Upgrade by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $43

By Annabelle Farmer

Equity Analysis

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] closed the trading session at $31.95 on 01/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.33, while the highest price level was $32.24. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimates.

Estimated pretax net catastrophe losses of $155 million to $165 million across the property casualty insurance and reinsurance segments in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Range of estimates is for natural catastrophe events that occurred in the 2020 fourth quarter as well as revisions to estimates for natural catastrophe events that occurred in the 2020 third quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.42 percent and weekly performance of -7.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ACGL reached to a volume of 7975001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $42.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ACGL stock. On November 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ACGL shares from 44 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.78.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, ACGL shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.13 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.42, while it was recorded at 32.62 for the last single week of trading, and 30.83 for the last 200 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for ACGL is now 14.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.80. Additionally, ACGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] managed to generate an average of $380,539 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 7.21%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,327 million, or 90.00% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,594,032, which is approximately -5.31% of the company’s market cap and around 2.93% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 32,013,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $769.34 million in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -4.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 19,627,069 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 14,281,783 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 289,306,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,215,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,087,125 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 850,373 shares during the same period.

