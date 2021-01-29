American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] Revenue clocked in at $7.50 billion, up 6.85% YTD: What’s Next?

American Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: AFG] price surged by 17.85 percent to reach at $14.18. The company report on January 28, 2021 that American Financial Group Management to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

While there will be no Company presentation, AFG will host several investor meetings in this virtual setting. The investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG’s website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the conference.

A sum of 2346504 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 470.06K shares. American Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $94.27 and dropped to a low of $87.16 until finishing in the latest session at $93.62.

The one-year AFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.51. The average equity rating for AFG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFG shares is $102.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for American Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Financial Group Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.96.

AFG Stock Performance Analysis:

American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, AFG shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.44, while it was recorded at 85.59 for the last single week of trading, and 71.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.64. American Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFG is now 14.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.37. Additionally, AFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] managed to generate an average of $131,912 per employee.

AFG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Financial Group Inc. posted 2.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Financial Group Inc. go to 2.09%.

American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,421 million, or 64.20% of AFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,353,136, which is approximately -7.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,683,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $530.98 million in AFG stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $322.87 million in AFG stock with ownership of nearly -4.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in American Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:AFG] by around 3,759,765 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 5,719,257 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 46,170,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,649,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 880,431 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 462,912 shares during the same period.