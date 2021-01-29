Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] Revenue clocked in at $6.60 million, down -14.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX: AXU] gained 8.80% or 0.22 points to close at $2.72 with a heavy trading volume of 3708586 shares. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Alexco Closes $11.7 Million Flow-Through Equity Financing.

(All amounts expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated).

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (“Alexco” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed the previously announced flow-through bought deal public offering (the “Offering”) with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as joint bookrunners, and including R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (collectively the “Underwriters”). With full exercise of the Underwriters’ over-allotment option, the Company has issued a total of 2,704,770 “flow-through” common shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”) for gross proceeds of $11,700,666.

It opened the trading session at $2.88, the shares rose to $2.94 and dropped to $2.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXU points out that the company has recorded -7.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -277.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, AXU reached to a volume of 3708586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXU shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Alexco Resource Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Alexco Resource Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.70, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AXU stock. On August 08, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for AXU shares from 8.75 to 5.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexco Resource Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for AXU stock

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AXU shares dropped by -12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.97 and a Gross Margin at +13.40. Alexco Resource Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.52.

Return on Total Capital for AXU is now -10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, AXU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] managed to generate an average of -$77,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Alexco Resource Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alexco Resource Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXU.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]

There are presently around $90 million, or 34.00% of AXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 7,288,758, which is approximately 17.423% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, holding 6,988,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.01 million in AXU stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $18.52 million in AXU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexco Resource Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX:AXU] by around 20,219,774 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,457,145 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,486,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,163,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXU stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,260,539 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,161,151 shares during the same period.