why Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.67

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.68 during the day while it closed the day at $2.68. The company report on January 20, 2021 that TENX: Tenax Picks Up PH Precision Med.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

NASDAQ:TENX.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 10.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TENX stock has inclined by 133.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 125.21% and gained 44.09% year-on date.

The market cap for TENX stock reached $40.25 million, with 12.43 million shares outstanding and 10.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, TENX reached a trading volume of 12382023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MLV & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while WallachBeth analysts kept a Buy rating on TENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

TENX stock trade performance evaluation

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, TENX shares gained by 141.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.73 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.47, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 1.24 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TENX is now -108.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.55. Additionally, TENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] managed to generate an average of -$932,707 per employee.Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENX.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 32.20% of TENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,019,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 599,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 million in TENX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.4 million in TENX stock with ownership of nearly -26.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TENX] by around 2,119,435 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 367,602 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,564,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,051,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,026,287 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 130,625 shares during the same period.